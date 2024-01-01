About this product
Mango Mintality - Diamond Infused Pre-Rolls | 2.5G 5-Pack (Sativa)
HybridTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Mango Mintality is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gush Mints and Mango Haze. Mango Mintality is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mango Mintality effects include feeling talkative, hungry, and uplifted. Bred by Purple City Genetics, Mango Mintality features mango as it’s predominant flavor. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Mango Mintality typically ranges from $40-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mango Mintality, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item