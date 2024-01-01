Midnight Cherry | Indica - Lights Out CBN Sleep - 1G Vape Cartridge

by Heavy Hitters
THC —CBD —
About this product

A pure knockout. Providing full-body relaxation and mental calmness, Lights Out CBN Sleep vapes put you down fast and stay asleep throughout the night. This blend consists of Heavy Hitters’ most popular indica: Cloudberry, infused with a 3:1 ratio of sleep-inducing CBN, ensuring a quick-hitting way for a better night’s rest.

Using a powerful combination of THC and CBN delivered by the velvety flavor of black cherries, Lights Out Midnight Cherry is the undisputed Heavyweight Champion of night-time confections, pummeling you with right hooks of heavy relaxation and always winning with a stunning KO.

Gluten Free | Dairy Free | Nut Free

Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Sweet and velvety midnight cherry
Terpene Blend: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Humulene

About this brand

Logo for the brand Heavy Hitters
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
