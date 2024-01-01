The heaviest hitting joint.



Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.



Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.



Biscotti is a rare indica dominant hybrid strain created through a delicious cross of the classic Gelato #25, Girl Scout Cookies, and South Florida OG. Biscotti packs everything you want and more in the effects and taste department into each delicious toke.The high comes on with a rush of cerebral effects that launch your mind into a pure lifted state of unfocused bliss. As your mind settles, a calming body high will wash over your physical form, allowing you to kick-back and relax without a care in the world. This high will quickly become giggly and stoney, leaving you laughing at anything and everything around you.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Fruity, Nutty, Gas





Show more