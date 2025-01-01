Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower Strain: Orange Creamsicle



Orange Creamsicle is an sativa-dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the insanely delicious Orange Crush X Juicy Fruit strains. This bud is infamous for its super creamy and vanilla citrus flavor that stays on your tongue long after you take a toke. The aroma is just as amazing, with hints of tangy bright citrus wrapped up in cream and sugar and topped with vanilla and a touch of earth. The Orange Creamsicle high starts with a slowly building euphoric lift that boosts your mood and leaves you feeling completely relaxed in both mind and body.



Rosin Strain: Papaya



Papaya is an indica-dominant strain crossed between Citral #13 and Ice #2. It has a thick sweet scent and spicy flavor, with strong notes of Papaya giving its namesake. If you are looking for something that may relax your mind and body, Papaya is the perfect strain for you. It acts as a distinctive calming agent and possesses couch-locking properties, all the while providing full body relaxation and euphoria.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Euphoric, Happy

Flavor Profile: Citrus, Papaya, Pepper

Lineage:

Orange Creamsicle: Orange Crush x Juicy Fruit strains

Papaya: Citral #13 x Ice #2

