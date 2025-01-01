About this product
Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.
Flower: Orange Push Pop
Orange Push Pop is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Orange Cookies. This strain produces uplifting effects that relax your mind and make your body tingle. Orange Push Pop stays true to its name, featuring creamy orange flavors with a delicious vanilla aroma, reminiscent of an orange creamsicle.
Rosin: Banana Punch
Banana Punch is a rare evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the infamous Banana OG X Purple Punch strains. Perfect for any hybrid lover, this bud packs a heavy hit of flavor and full-bodied effects that will leave you happy and lifted for hours on end. With a sweet tropical pineapple flavor with mouthfuls of ripe banana and spicy berry. The aroma is just as delicious, with a sweet and sour citrus overtone that's accented by a notable hint of rich banana. The Banana Punch high will have you even more head over heels, with a relaxing overtone that will have you kicked back and totally at ease.
Strain Type: Indica
Effect Profile: Relaxing, Tingly, Euphoric
Flavor Profile: Citrus, Vanilla, Tropical
Lineage:
Orange Push Pop: Triangle Kush x Orange Cookies
Banana Punch: Banana OG x Purple Punch
Orange Push Pop x Banana Punch | Indica - Live Rosin Infused 0.5g Preroll 5-pack
Heavy HittersPre-rolls
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
