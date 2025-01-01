Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower: Orange Push Pop

Orange Push Pop is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Orange Cookies. This strain produces uplifting effects that relax your mind and make your body tingle. Orange Push Pop stays true to its name, featuring creamy orange flavors with a delicious vanilla aroma, reminiscent of an orange creamsicle.



Rosin: Banana Punch

Banana Punch is a rare evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the infamous Banana OG X Purple Punch strains. Perfect for any hybrid lover, this bud packs a heavy hit of flavor and full-bodied effects that will leave you happy and lifted for hours on end. With a sweet tropical pineapple flavor with mouthfuls of ripe banana and spicy berry. The aroma is just as delicious, with a sweet and sour citrus overtone that's accented by a notable hint of rich banana. The Banana Punch high will have you even more head over heels, with a relaxing overtone that will have you kicked back and totally at ease.



Strain Type: Indica

Effect Profile: Relaxing, Tingly, Euphoric

Flavor Profile: Citrus, Vanilla, Tropical

Lineage:

Orange Push Pop: Triangle Kush x Orange Cookies

Banana Punch: Banana OG x Purple Punch

