Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower: Orange Tree



Orange Tree is a hybrid strain made by crossing 24k Gold and Orange Valley OG. This strain is especially popular among citrus lovers for its bold, orange flavors. When smoked, this strain envelops your senses in a sweet, orange aroma that will make you feel as if you're walking through an orange tree orchard, while effects are just as picturesque, calming and relaxing the body and mind.



Rosin: Pie Hoe



Pie Hoe is a slightly indica-dominant hybrid from crossing Grape Pie and Tahoe OG. This strain offers a delectable fruity pie flavor with notes of herbal berries, nutty diesel, and a hint of grape. Its pungent, dank aroma combines berry diesel and a touch of spicy cookie. The high begins with uplifting euphoria before gently easing you into a long, peaceful sleep.



Strain Type: Sativa

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxing, Sleepy

Flavor Profile: Citrus, Earthy, Dough

Lineage:

Orange Tree: 24k Gold x Orange Valley OG

Pie Hoe: Grape Pie x Tahoe OG

