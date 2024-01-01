Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis and processed with low heat to transform terpenes and crash out THCa. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower Strain: Peach Maraschino



Peach Maraschino has beautiful green and purple trichome covered buds with a delicious fruity and sweet aroma. This sativa derived from Cherry Punch and Peach Crescendo has a heavy hitting high that will leave you feeling relaxed and creative. Rosin Strain: Gak GAK is named after its parents, G13 x AK-47. The result is a potent strain with an old school terpene profile with an intense aroma of incense and ripe fruit. G-13 and AK-47 are legendary elite strains in their own right and this evolved cross of the two maintains the best characteristics of its immediate genetic lineage.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Euphoric, Creative

Flavor Profile: Fruit, Sweet, Incense

Lineage: Peach Maraschino: Cherry Punch x Peach Crescendo Gak: G13 x AK-47

