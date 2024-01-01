About this product
Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis and processed with low heat to transform terpenes and crash out THCa. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.
Flower Strain: Peach Maraschino
Peach Maraschino has beautiful green and purple trichome covered buds with a delicious fruity and sweet aroma. This sativa derived from Cherry Punch and Peach Crescendo has a heavy hitting high that will leave you feeling relaxed and creative. Rosin Strain: Gak GAK is named after its parents, G13 x AK-47. The result is a potent strain with an old school terpene profile with an intense aroma of incense and ripe fruit. G-13 and AK-47 are legendary elite strains in their own right and this evolved cross of the two maintains the best characteristics of its immediate genetic lineage.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Euphoric, Creative
Flavor Profile: Fruit, Sweet, Incense
Lineage: Peach Maraschino: Cherry Punch x Peach Crescendo Gak: G13 x AK-47
Peach Maraschino x Gak | Hybrid - Live Rosin Infused Pre-Roll - 1.6g Jelly Joint
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
