Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.

The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Rise up from the ashes of the ordinary and treat yourself to Phoenix, a complex and enjoyable hybrid. Phoenix (also known as Phoenix OG) leans slightly indica, and it shows: Once you get a taste of this earthy, flowery, couch companion you’ll experience a slow buildup of warming waves and a creeping, calming euphoria.



Taste Profile: Sweet, Floral, Earthy



Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Grounded



Lineage: Cross between Predator OG and Afghan Ghost