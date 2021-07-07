About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Rise up from the ashes of the ordinary and treat yourself to Phoenix, a complex and enjoyable hybrid. Phoenix (also known as Phoenix OG) leans slightly indica, and it shows: Once you get a taste of this earthy, flowery, couch companion you’ll experience a slow buildup of warming waves and a creeping, calming euphoria.
Taste Profile: Sweet, Floral, Earthy
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Grounded
Lineage: Cross between Predator OG and Afghan Ghost
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
