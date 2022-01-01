About this product
You asked for it. We listened. A potent and tasty gummy from a concentrate company you trust.
We know you love your fast hitting vape and the long ride you get from gummies. Now you can have both without sacrificing purity or potency.
This is the most pure and potent gummy on the market.
We know you love your fast hitting vape and the long ride you get from gummies. Now you can have both without sacrificing purity or potency.
This is the most pure and potent gummy on the market.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.