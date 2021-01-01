Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.

The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



The name sounds heavy, but the high is light as a feather. Pound Cake is a rich and happy hybrid that leans on the indica side, and it shows: Expect a relaxing couchlock that’s not-quite-sedating, all wrapped up in a fruity, woody package. Pound Cake lifts you up and keeps you high, and despite its potency this strain keeps your thoughts moving from happy spot to happy spot. Dig in and enjoy.



Taste Profile: Berry, Citrus, Sweet



Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Focused



Lineage: Cross between Sunset Sherbert and an unknown indica