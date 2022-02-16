Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



Cultivar Description

Also known as "The Nirvana Strain" for its perfect 50/50 Indica/Sativa ratio, Purple Medusa hits almost immediately with an energizing Sativa effect, while the Indica effect slowly creeps up on you, to complete its euphoric, yet focused high.



Effect Profile: Initially uplifting then heavily relaxing



Taste Profile: Earthy berries, rich cream



Lineage: Three-Way cross between Misty, White Widow, and Skunk