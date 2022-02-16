About this product
Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
Cultivar Description
Also known as "The Nirvana Strain" for its perfect 50/50 Indica/Sativa ratio, Purple Medusa hits almost immediately with an energizing Sativa effect, while the Indica effect slowly creeps up on you, to complete its euphoric, yet focused high.
Effect Profile: Initially uplifting then heavily relaxing
Taste Profile: Earthy berries, rich cream
Lineage: Three-Way cross between Misty, White Widow, and Skunk
About this strain
Purple Medusa effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
