About this product
Ultra pure, Ultra potent.
Heavy Hitters is made with 100% cannabis native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC.
A cross of Jaffa Cake and Grandpas Breath F2, this tangy, orange-citrus flavored Hybrid delivers a stimulating and euphoric head high, with a relaxing, functional body high.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Orange Citrus, Gassy, Tangy
Effect Profile: Uplifting, Euphoric, Calming
Lineage: Jaffa Cake x Grandpas Breath F2
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
State License(s)
C11-0001429-LIC
CCL20-0000106