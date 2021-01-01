About this product
The Reining Champ of cartridges, Heavy Hitters is made with 100% cannabis native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC. Available at licensed retailers in California and Nevada.
Strain Description
Heavy Hitters' Skywalker OG is a hybrid with pine notes and a touch of citrus. It hits with the well-rounded body high of an Indica, but promotes focus and mental clarity.
Taste Profile: Earthy, Sweet, Berry
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Creative, Focused, Full-body
Lineage: OG Kush crossed with Skywalker
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
