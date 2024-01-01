Strawberry Jelly | Hybrid - 100% Pure Live Rosin Solventless Oil - 1G Vape Cartridge

by Heavy Hitters
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

Hand crafted and hedonistically heavy, Pure Live Rosin by Heavy Hitters puts flavor at the forefront and solvents completely out of the question. Packed with a robust terpene profile and full spectrum cannabinoids, each cartridge captures the unique characteristics of its strain, leading to a euphoric, flower-like experience. Pure Live Rosin is sourced from California's finest premium flower fresh frozen at peak maturity, extracted using all-natural processes (into five and six star ice water hash) and expertly decarbed. The result is a small batch, terpene-rich oil with exceptional taste.

Strawberry Jelly is a balanced hybrid, born from Sour Strawberry and Jelly Breath. True to its name, it has a sweet, sugary strawberry taste with hints of floral woodiness. The aroma is like fresh strawberry jam with touches of sour citrus and pine. Its effects hit quickly, bringing an uplifting euphoria that clears away negativity and boosts energy, creativity, and sociability—ideal for daytime and social settings.

Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Sweet, Tropical, Strawberry
Effect Profile: Creative, Euphoric, Sociable
Lineage: Sour Strawberry x Jelly Breath

About this strain

Strawberry Jelly is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, energetic, and uplifted. Strawberry Jelly has 17% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Strawberry Jelly, before let us know! Leave a review.

About this brand

Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
