Hand crafted and hedonistically heavy, Pure Live Rosin by Heavy Hitters puts flavor at the forefront and solvents completely out of the question. Packed with a robust terpene profile and full spectrum cannabinoids, each cartridge captures the unique characteristics of its strain, leading to a euphoric, flower-like experience. Pure Live Rosin is sourced from California's finest premium flower fresh frozen at peak maturity, extracted using all-natural processes (into five and six star ice water hash) and expertly decarbed. The result is a small batch, terpene-rich oil with exceptional taste.



Strawberry Jelly is a balanced hybrid, born from Sour Strawberry and Jelly Breath. True to its name, it has a sweet, sugary strawberry taste with hints of floral woodiness. The aroma is like fresh strawberry jam with touches of sour citrus and pine. Its effects hit quickly, bringing an uplifting euphoria that clears away negativity and boosts energy, creativity, and sociability—ideal for daytime and social settings.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Sweet, Tropical, Strawberry

Effect Profile: Creative, Euphoric, Sociable

Lineage: Sour Strawberry x Jelly Breath

read more