Experience euphoria in the most delicious way possible.

Combining only the Ultra Pure and Ultra Potent concentrates with mouthwatering, real fruit flavors, Heavy Hitters’ gummies are the best tasting and heaviest hitting gummies on the market.



A rich mouthful of juicy strawberries combined with the euphoric and uplifting effects of a powerhouse Sativa create the perfect storm to keep you doing your thing with a smile on your face.



20MG THC / Piece (2 Servings / Piece)

Gluten Free | Dairy Free | Nut Free



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Sweet and rich strawberry jelly

Effect Profile: Happy, Creative, Uplifted, Energized

Terpene Blend: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene

Powered By: Strawberry Cough

