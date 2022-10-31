About this product
Experience euphoria in the most delicious way possible.
Combining only the Ultra Pure and Ultra Potent concentrates with mouthwatering, real fruit flavors, Heavy Hitters’ gummies are the best tasting and heaviest hitting gummies on the market.
A rich mouthful of juicy strawberries combined with the euphoric and uplifting effects of a powerhouse Sativa create the perfect storm to keep you doing your thing with a smile on your face.
20MG THC / Piece (2 Servings / Piece)
Gluten Free | Dairy Free | Nut Free
Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Sweet and rich strawberry jelly
Effect Profile: Happy, Creative, Uplifted, Energized
Terpene Blend: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene
Powered By: Strawberry Cough
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
State License(s)
C11-0001429-LIC
CCL20-0000106