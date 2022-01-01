About this product
This potent strain will ride you off into the sunset with hints of berry and delicious notes of sweetness. Let all of your stress and tension melt away with this amazing new hybrid vape cartridge from Heavy Hitters.
Taste Profile: Sweet, Citrus, Earthy
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
