Experience euphoria in the most delicious way possible.

Combining only the Ultra Pure and Ultra Potent concentrates with mouthwatering, real fruit flavors, Heavy Hitters’ gummies are the best tasting and heaviest hitting gummies on the market.



20MG THC per piece (portioned into 2-10MG sections)



Gluten Free | Dairy Free | Nut Free



Welcome the tangerine sunrise with this creatively uplifting gummy and day-dream the day away while the delicious flavors of tangy citrus linger on your tongue.



I/H/S: Sativa



Flavor: Deliciously sweet and slightly tart tangerines.



Terpene Blend: Terpinolene, Alpha Pinene, Limonene