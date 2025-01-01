100% pure live rosin oil. Handcrafted in small batches from fresh frozen whole flower, this terpene-rich oil captures the unique characteristics of each strain, leading to a euphoric flower-like experience with exceptional taste. Solventlessly extraction. Full spectrum cannabinoids. First press only from five and six star hash.



The Don is a rare and wildly potent Phenotype of the legendary and beloved Donny Burger, crafted by selecting the strongest parent plants and refining until The Don was born. This tasty strain packs full-bodied effects that boost the mind and relax the body. You'll feel an instant sense of happiness wash over you upon exhale, leaving your brain no room for negative moods or racing thoughts. A light tingle comes next, slowly working its way into your physical form and leaving you feeling sedated and at peace. All the while giving delicious notes of spicy and peppery cheesy, citrus, earthy anise, and aromas of pungent spicy black licorice with a heavy cheesy overtone and hints of tangy sour citrus.



Strain Type: Indica

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxed, Sedated

Flavor Profile: Pepper, Cheese, Citrus, Black Licorice

Lineage: The Don: Phenotype of GMO x Han-Solo Burger

