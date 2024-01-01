The heaviest hitting joint.



Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.



Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.



The Don is a rare and wildly potent Phenotype of the legendary and beloved Donny Burger, crafted by selecting the strongest parent plants and refining until The Don was born. This tasty strain packs full-bodied effects that boost the mind and relax the body. You'll feel an instant sense of happiness wash over you upon exhale, leaving your brain no room for negative moods or racing thoughts. A light tingle comes next, slowly working its way into your physical form and leaving you feeling sedated and at peace. All the while giving delicious notes of spicy and peppery, cheesy, citrus, earthy anise, and aromas of pungent spicy black licorice with a heavy cheesy overtone and hints of tangy sour citrus.



Strain Type: Indica

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxed, Sedated

Flavor Profile: Gas, Earth, Funk

Lineage:

The Don: Phenotype of GMO x Han-Solo Burger



