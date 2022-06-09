About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!
Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Watermelon Punch is a knockout, and once the high hits you, you’ll understand completely. This indica-heavy hybrid packs a berry-and-watermelon wallop, with plenty of euphoric relaxation to keep you stuck to the couch or even fading into some sweet dreams. Watermelon Punch is best enjoyed in evenings and nights: Don’t plan on going anywhere after you go a few rounds with this one.
Strain Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Taste Profile: Sweet, Berry, Watermelon
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Euphoric, Sleepy
Lineage: Descendant of Purple Punch and Watermelon Zkittlez
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
