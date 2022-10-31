Experience euphoria in the most delicious way possible.

Combining only the Ultra Pure and Ultra Potent concentrates with mouthwatering, real fruit flavors, Heavy Hitters’ gummies are the best tasting and heaviest hitting gummies on the market.



Packing a sweet, perfectly ripe watermelon flavor accompanied by heavy, Indica effects, this gummy is the perfect choice for a day of extreme relaxation or a great night’s rest.



20MG THC / Piece (2 Servings / Piece)

Gluten Free | Dairy Free | Nut Free



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Juicy, bold watermelon

Effect Profile: Heavy, Euphoric, Sleepy

Terpene Blend: Myrcene, Limonene Caryophyllene

Powered By: Watermelon OG

