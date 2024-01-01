Zoap - Diamond Infused Pre-Rolls | 2.5G 5-Pack (Indica)

by Heavy Hitters
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

The heaviest hitting joint.

Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.

Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.

Zoap is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created through crossing the potent Pink Guava #16 and Rainbow Sherbet strains. If you're on the hunt for a high-powered and well-balanced hybrid, Zoap is the perfect choice for you. This bud has a high potency level and head-spinning effects that will leave you flying for hours on end. You'll feel the effects hit you almost as soon as you exhale, lifting your mental state into one of pure euphoria that is free of any negative or racing thoughts.

Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Citrus, Berry, Cherry
Effect Profile: Creative, Giggly, Happy
Lineage: Pink Guava #16 x Rainbow Sherbet

About this strain

Zoap is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Rainbow Sherbet and Pink Guava; bred by Deo Farms of Oakland, CA. This evenly balanced powerhouse has a quick onset, bringing waves of euphoria and positivity. Reviewers on Leafly say Zoap cannabis makes them feel giggly, relaxed, and hungry. Zoap can have sweet, floral, soap flavor with some earthy undertones. Medical marijuana patients may enjoy Zoap to help with chronic pain or stress, depression, and nausea. Zoap started with packs of OZ Kush seeds from Dying Breed (Eddy OG x Z). Two of Deo's selections of OZ Kush became his Pink Guava. Then Deo crossed his Pink Guava to Sunset Sherbert and started the "RS" line. "RS" is short for Rainbow Sherbert. LA grower Wizard Trees selected the RS#11 and RS#54. Deo took the RS#16 and bred it back with RS to make Zoap.

About this brand

Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

