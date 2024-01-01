Our lateset innovation is finally here! The High End Dabzation 2mL cartridge features a glass chamber for your oil and a ceramic twist-in mouthpiece. These cartridges pack a powerful punch and a whole lot of oil. Scoop these up for your customers today! Customization available, please message hello@hedcarts.com for all custom project inquires.



High End Dabzation cartridges utilize proprietary ceramic heating technology and took meticulous preventative measures to ensure leaks and atomizer malfunctions never occur ultimately separating our carts from others within the industry.



Our carts are manufactured to the highest standards ensuring that oils especially of high viscosity are uniformly burnt and the full flavor of the terpene profile is released ultimately enhancing the concentrate. We believe it’s our responsibility to provide high performance state-of-the-art solutions, allowing extractors to focus on their craft and leaving the hardware to us. At High End Dabzation, it’s our passion to design, develop and manufacture vaporization technologies exclusively for the natural plant-derived extractor & consumer.



Finding consistent, reliable, high quality hardware in today's market is tough which is why we treat everyday at our business as Day 1. We never stop experimenting and we never stop trying to be better. We believe in the benefits the end user is experiencing with our cartridges which is why we have a tremendous amount of pride in producing only the finest hardware for the ever evolving vape and cannabis industries. Our carts are designed specifically for today’s high viscosity extracts, giving the producer a proven and reliable solution to deliver their product.



Simply fill and twist. Twist off cartridges make filling and sealing a breeze with no added hardware needed such as the H E D Press or bulk arbor press. Dispense the oil from your syringe into the chamber, place the ceramic tip at the top, apply slight downward pressure while twisting the tip until it is fully locked into the chamber. Enjoy! Our twist off cartridges are manufactured with high quality and clean glass chambers and full ceramic tips offering you the opportunity to taste the full flavor or your terps.



Cart Specifications:



HED Cartridge with Twist-In Mouth Piece

Ceramic Heating Coil - Glass Oil Chamber

Tank Volume: 2.0mL

Resistance: 1.4ohm

Intake Hole Diameter: 2.0mm

Standard 510 Thread

As always all of our empty cartridges are laboratory tested for safety and quality assurance.



