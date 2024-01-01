Loading...

Product image for Triple Whammy
Flower
Triple Whammy
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 19.5%
CBD 0%
Product image for Kitchen Sink Pre-Roll 0.8g
Pre-rolls
Kitchen Sink Pre-Roll 0.8g
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 17.4%
CBD 0%
Product image for Grapes N Cream
Flower
Grapes N Cream
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 21.1%
CBD 0%
Product image for Gelato Sundae
Flower
Gelato Sundae
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 11%
CBD 0%
Product image for Banana Sundae Pre-Roll 0.8g
Pre-rolls
Banana Sundae Pre-Roll 0.8g
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Vanilla Berry Pie
Flower
Vanilla Berry Pie
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 23.4%
CBD 0%
Product image for Triple Whammy Pre-Roll 0.8g
Pre-rolls
Triple Whammy Pre-Roll 0.8g
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 20.8%
CBD 0%
Product image for Member Berries Live Sugar 0.5g
Solvent
Member Berries Live Sugar 0.5g
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 58%
CBD 0%
Product image for Apex Live Sugar 0.5g
Solvent
Apex Live Sugar 0.5g
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 75.2%
CBD 0%
Product image for Apex Pre-Roll 0.8g
Pre-rolls
Apex Pre-Roll 0.8g
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 19.6%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cherry on Top Sugar 0.5g
Solvent
Cherry on Top Sugar 0.5g
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 73.6%
CBD 0%
Product image for Apex
Flower
Apex
by The Heirloom Collective
Product image for Apex Sugar Wax 1g
Wax
Apex Sugar Wax 1g
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 80.6%
CBD 0.1%
Product image for Grandpa’s Stash
Flower
Grandpa’s Stash
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 22.2%
CBD 0%
Product image for Assorted Flavors Distillate Chew Cubes 100mg 20-pack
Candy
Assorted Flavors Distillate Chew Cubes 100mg 20-pack
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Product image for GG4
Flower
GG4
by The Heirloom Collective
Product image for Gelato Sugar 0.5g
Solvent
Gelato Sugar 0.5g
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 59.5%
CBD 0%
Product image for House Blend Rosin 0.5g
Rosin
House Blend Rosin 0.5g
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 59.4%
CBD 0%
Product image for Double Mint Cookies Live Sugar 0.5g
Solvent
Double Mint Cookies Live Sugar 0.5g
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 71.1%
CBD 0%
Product image for Grapes N Cream Pre-Roll 0.8g
Pre-rolls
Grapes N Cream Pre-Roll 0.8g
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 14.7%
CBD 0%
Product image for House Blend Hybrid Pre-roll 0.8g
Pre-rolls
House Blend Hybrid Pre-roll 0.8g
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 20.8%
CBD 0%
Product image for Gelato Sundae Pre-Roll 0.8g
Pre-rolls
Gelato Sundae Pre-Roll 0.8g
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 15.5%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sorbetto Pre-Roll 0.8g
Pre-rolls
Sorbetto Pre-Roll 0.8g
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 17%
CBD 0%
Product image for Inzane in the Membrane Shatter 0.5g
Shatter
Inzane in the Membrane Shatter 0.5g
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 77%
CBD 0%