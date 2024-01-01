We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
The Heirloom Collective
unclaimed brand
1
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Edibles
The Heirloom Collective products
30 products
Flower
Triple Whammy
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 19.5%
CBD 0%
4.7
(
3
)
Pre-rolls
Kitchen Sink Pre-Roll 0.8g
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 17.4%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Grapes N Cream
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 21.1%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Gelato Sundae
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 11%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Banana Sundae Pre-Roll 0.8g
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Vanilla Berry Pie
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 23.4%
CBD 0%
2.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Triple Whammy Pre-Roll 0.8g
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 20.8%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Member Berries Live Sugar 0.5g
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 58%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Apex Live Sugar 0.5g
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 75.2%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Apex Pre-Roll 0.8g
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 19.6%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Cherry on Top Sugar 0.5g
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 73.6%
CBD 0%
Flower
Apex
by The Heirloom Collective
Wax
Apex Sugar Wax 1g
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 80.6%
CBD 0.1%
Flower
Grandpa’s Stash
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 22.2%
CBD 0%
Candy
Assorted Flavors Distillate Chew Cubes 100mg 20-pack
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Flower
GG4
by The Heirloom Collective
Solvent
Gelato Sugar 0.5g
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 59.5%
CBD 0%
Rosin
House Blend Rosin 0.5g
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 59.4%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Double Mint Cookies Live Sugar 0.5g
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 71.1%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Grapes N Cream Pre-Roll 0.8g
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 14.7%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
House Blend Hybrid Pre-roll 0.8g
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 20.8%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Gelato Sundae Pre-Roll 0.8g
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 15.5%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Sorbetto Pre-Roll 0.8g
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 17%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Inzane in the Membrane Shatter 0.5g
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 77%
CBD 0%
1
2
