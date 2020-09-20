About this product
High potency triple refined distillate available in some of the most popular and best selling strain profilez. Available in Blueberry Dream, Strawberry Haze, Grape Stomper, and others. Time to get Hellavated.
About this strain
From Leafs by Snoop, Blueberry Dream is a sativa strain with undisclosed genetics. Likely similar to the famous Blue Dream hybrid, Blueberry Dream is said to bring out your creativity while giving the mood a boost, all with the sweet flavor of ripe blueberries. With a typical THC content of about 14%, Blueberry Dream is a good choice for beginners looking for a less jarring psychoactive experience.
Blueberry Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
20% of people report feeling aroused
Dizzy
17% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hellavated
Our products offer hard hitting potency and mind-blowing flavors. Its time to get Hellavated!