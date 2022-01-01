About this product
Hellavated is so good and so popular they've tried to ban us! In response we flipped the script on the haters and released a product line with only 100% cannabis terpenes. Available in tasty, wilder blends and maxed out potency to make your selection simple. Ain't nothin is gonna break our stride, nothing's gonna slow us down!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hellavated
Our products offer hard hitting potency and mind-blowing flavors. Its time to get Hellavated!