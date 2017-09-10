About this product
About this strain
Bred by T.H. Seeds and including the California classic OG Kush, this plant will be dark green and have a piney aroma with a sweet aftertaste and tends to give consumers a calm, mellow outlook. Growth can be slow to start, so Burmese Kush is best for indoor conditions where growth speeds up, with plants flowering in 7-8 weeks. The effects also tend to come on slowly but can be strong and long-lasting once they do.
Burmese Kush effects
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
6% of people report feeling headache
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Hellavated
Our products offer hard hitting potency and mind-blowing flavors. Its time to get Hellavated!