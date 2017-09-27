Cherry OG Strainz Cartridge 1g

by Hellavated
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Same high flying triple refined distillate you've come to love from Hellavated, now available in a consistent and rotating cast of strain profilez. Enjoy Berry Slice, Citrus Crush, Super Sour Express, Purple Kush, Strawnana, Durban Poison as well as many others.

About this strain

Cherry OG, also known as "Cherry OG Kush," and "OG Cherry," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain by Emerald Triangle Seeds. Cherry OG is believed to bred from a cross of Cherry Thai, Afghani, and Lost Coast OG genetics. Cherry OG delivers full-body euphoria alongside high-flying cerebral lucidity. While its name sets expectations of a fruity cherry aroma, this strain can sometimes express more sour and diesel-like flavors. 

About this brand

Logo for the brand Hellavated
Hellavated
Shop products
Our products offer hard hitting potency and mind-blowing flavors. Its time to get Hellavated!
