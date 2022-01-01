Looking for a cannabis infused gummy that is both Potent and HELLA Tasty? Here is another way to get Hellvated with the potent flavors you already love! Hellavated Gummiez are made with all natural flavors, REAL Fruit juices and are 100% Vegan! Each pack comes with a 1-piece 100mg gummy, that can be cut into smaller doses using the easy to use scoring on top!