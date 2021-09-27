About this product
A strain-specific cannabis extract.
About this strain
Chocolate Covered Strawberries effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
100% of people report feeling hungry
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
About this brand
Hellavated
Our products offer hard hitting potency and mind-blowing flavors. Its time to get Hellavated!