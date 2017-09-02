About this product
Clementine Dabz 1g
HellavatedSolventless
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:AnxiousParanoidDry mouth
- Feelings:FocusedEnergeticUplifted
- Helps with:StressAnxietyDepression
- Terpenes:TerpinoleneMyrcenePinene
Clementine effects are mostly energizing.
Clementine potency is higher THC than average.
Clementine is a energizing sativa-dominant strain that is made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Leafly users say Clementine is perfect for a wake and bake or activating your third eye to increase your focus. Clementine has won awards including the best sativa concentrate in 2015.
