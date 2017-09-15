About this product
Day Tripper Strainz Cartridge 1g
by Hellavated
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Day Tripper is a hybrid cannabis strain that managed to inherit sativa-like effects from its indica-dominant family tree. A descendant of Sensi Star, Medicine Man, and Master Kush, Day Tripper is an unexpectedly lightweight hybrid that pairs well with active and creative hobbies. Its motivating effects come with a fresh, clean aroma and can be enjoyed morning, afternoon, and night.
