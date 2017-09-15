Dosidos Strainz Cartridge 1g

by Hellavated
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Same high flying triple refined distillate you've come to love from Hellavated, now available in a consistent and rotating cast of strain profilez. Enjoy Berry Slice, Citrus Crush, Super Sour Express, Purple Kush, Strawnana, Durban Poison as well as many others.

Dosidos, also known as "Dosi Doe," "Do-Si-Dos," and "Dosi" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, Dosidos weed is a feast for the eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Those who smoke Dosi can enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. The dominant terpene in Dosidos is limonene.

About this brand

Hellavated
Our products offer hard hitting potency and mind-blowing flavors. Its time to get Hellavated!
