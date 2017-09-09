About this product
Double Mint effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
90% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
60% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
60% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
