About this product
A strain-specific cannabis extract.
About this strain
G13 Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
152 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
67% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
15% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Hellavated
Our products offer hard hitting potency and mind-blowing flavors. Its time to get Hellavated!