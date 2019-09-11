About this product
Here is another way to get Hellavated in dab form with Hellavated Dabz! Hellavated is all about the Tastiest Hit to get you Lit! These High Resin Dabz deliver the same hard hitting flavor explosion, now in a concentrated form. Hellavated Dabz are smooth, potent and strain specific! Whether you're looking to feel Euphoric, Balanced or Relaxed - Hellavated Dabz is an affordable option for everyone!
About this strain
A collab between Cookies and Powerzzz Genetics, Gary Payton is a highly coveted hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cookies cultivar and named after the NBA Hall of Famer. Combining the Y and Snowman breeds a potent, flavorful, and colorful strain. It has high amounts of THC and almost no CBD, and middle-of-the-road effects that provide an even-keeled experience.
Gary Payton effects
149 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
28% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Hellavated
Our products offer hard hitting potency and mind-blowing flavors. Its time to get Hellavated!