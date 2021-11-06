Here is another way to get Hellavated in dab form with Hellavated Dabz! Hellavated is all about the Tastiest Hit to get you Lit! These High Resin Dabz deliver the same hard hitting flavor explosion, now in a concentrated form. Hellavated Dabz are smooth, potent and strain specific. Whether you're looking to feel Euphoric, Balanced or Relaxed - Hellavated Dabz is an affordable option for everyone!