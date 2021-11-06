About this product
Here is another way to get Hellavated in dab form with Hellavated Dabz! Hellavated is all about the Tastiest Hit to get you Lit! These High Resin Dabz deliver the same hard hitting flavor explosion, now in a concentrated form. Hellavated Dabz are smooth, potent and strain specific. Whether you're looking to feel Euphoric, Balanced or Relaxed - Hellavated Dabz is an affordable option for everyone!
Gelato Cookies effects
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Dizzy
16% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Nausea
33% of people say it helps with nausea
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Our products offer hard hitting potency and mind-blowing flavors. Its time to get Hellavated!