Grapefruit Zlushiez Dabz 1g
HellavatedSolventless
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouth
- Feelings:EnergeticUpliftedCreative
- Helps with:AnxietyDepressionPTSD
Grapefruit Zlushiez effects are mostly energizing.
Grapefruit Zlushiez is a 2020s-era cannabis strain bred by Raw Genetics from a cross of Grapefruit Runtz and Zlushiez. Zlushiez is Zkittlez x Strawberry Fritter (Apple Fritter x Strawberries and Cream). Grapefruit Zlushiez has a thick, sweet citrus syrup taste and strong hybrid effects that pair with daytime or nighttime fun. Leave a review if you've tried Grapefruit Zlushiez.
