Himalayan Blackberry effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Sleepy
80% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
28% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
38% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
