About this product
About this strain
Jet Fuel effects
Reported by real people like you
526 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
47% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
