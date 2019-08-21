MAC Just Budz 3.5g

by Hellavated
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Hellavated Just Budz is a HIGH-quality premium Flower pack now in 3.5G! These Hellavated Just Budz are Hydroponically grown and always 100% pesticide free! Every pack contains sustainably grown premium indoor budz that are always hand packed with care. The new packaging showcases the budz through their new front window to show off the quality - See for yourself!

About this strain

MAC, also known as "Miracle Alien Cookies" or simply "Miracle Cookies," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Alien Cookies with Starfighter and Columbian. MAC produces creative effects that are happy and uplifting. This strain features a smooth orange flavor that is balanced out by floral accents on a sweet, earthy finish. Growers say MAC nugs are gorgeous and covered in resin. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and depression.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Hellavated
Hellavated
Our products offer hard hitting potency and mind-blowing flavors. Its time to get Hellavated!
