About this product
Here is another way to get Hellavated in dab form with Hellavated Dabz! Hellavated is all about the Tastiest Hit to get you Lit! These High Resin Dabz deliver the same hard hitting flavor explosion, now in a concentrated form. Hellavated Dabz are smooth, potent and strain specific. Whether you're looking to feel Euphoric, Balanced or Relaxed - Hellavated Dabz is an affordable option for everyone!
About this strain
Crossing Dying Breed’s California Black Rosé and Ethos’ Mandarin Sunset, this eye-catching strain has unique and beautiful purple, black, and red buds. Its dense, resinous buds have a low leaf-to-flower ratio, making Mandarin Zkittlez an excellent choice for extraction. Buds are flavor-packed with grape, grapefruit, spice, and orange notes that will leave any smoker smiling after the first hit.
Mandarin Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
38% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
27% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Cramps
11% of people say it helps with cramps
Eye pressure
11% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Lack of appetite
11% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Hellavated
Our products offer hard hitting potency and mind-blowing flavors. Its time to get Hellavated!