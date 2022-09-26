High potency triple refined distillate available in some of the most popular and best selling strain profilez. Available in Blueberry Dream, Strawberry Haze, Grape Stomper, and others. Time to get Hellavated.



Rip a fat hit of the tastiest vapes on the planet, Hellavated Profilez. It's the ideal combo of right potency, terpenes and effects to deliver the headinesss Hellavated has become known and loved for. Hellavated Profilez packs a powerful punch but as a smooth and easy vaping experience. Athletes, anarchists, metal heads, hip-hop legends, bikers, hikers, loners, stoners, geeks, hipsters, skaters, and gamers all love Hellavated, you will too!