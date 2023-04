Looking for a cannabis infused gummy that is both Potent and HELLA Tasty? We just added another reason to get Hellavated Gummiez. HELLA Sourz! Hellavated Sourz Gummiez are still made with all natural flavors, REAL Fruit juices and are 100% Vegan! And now pack a sour punch, followed by that sweet after taste. Each pack comes with 10 pieces that are individually wrapped!

Show more