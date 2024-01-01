Miracle Whip Strainz Cartridge 1g

by Hellavated
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Same high flying triple refined distillate you've come to love from Hellavated, now available in a consistent and rotating cast of strain profilez. Enjoy Berry Slice, Citrus Crush, Super Sour Express, Purple Kush, Strawnana, Durban Poison as well as many others.

About this strain

Miracle Whip, also known as “The Whip” and “Miracle Whip #3,” is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cookies and Cream with Starfighter and Columbian. The effects of Miracle Whip are more calming than energizing. Consumers tell us this strain makes them feel happy, relaxed, and creative. The flavor of Miracle Whip is creamy and slightly sweet with diesel undertones. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene. Miracle Whip is 20% THC and 2% CBG, making it an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. This strain was originally bred by Capulator.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Hellavated
Hellavated
Shop products
Our products offer hard hitting potency and mind-blowing flavors. Its time to get Hellavated!
