Papaya Punch is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Papaya with Purple Punch. Papaya Punch gives users a calming high, perfect for winding down after a day out with friends or a quiet night inside. Papaya Punch has a delicious aroma that smells both fruity and cheesy, thanks to dominant terpenes like caryophyllene and linalool. The flavor is sweet and fruity, making it a tasty flower to roll up without worrying about feeling too stoned or racey. If you love those middle-of-the-road fruity strains, Papaya Punch might be your new favorite.
