Papaya Punch Just Budz 3.5g

by Hellavated
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
About this product

Hellavated Just Budz is a HIGH-quality premium Flower pack now in 3.5G! These Hellavated Just Budz are Hydroponically grown and always 100% pesticide free! Every pack contains sustainably grown premium indoor budz that are always hand packed with care. The new packaging showcases the budz through their new front window to show off the quality - See for yourself!

About this strain

Papaya Punch is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Papaya with Purple Punch. Papaya Punch gives users a calming high, perfect for winding down after a day out with friends or a quiet night inside. Papaya Punch has a delicious aroma that smells both fruity and cheesy, thanks to dominant terpenes like caryophyllene and linalool. The flavor is sweet and fruity, making it a tasty flower to roll up without worrying about feeling too stoned or racey. If you love those middle-of-the-road fruity strains, Papaya Punch might be your new favorite.

About this brand

Hellavated
Our products offer hard hitting potency and mind-blowing flavors. Its time to get Hellavated!
