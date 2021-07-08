About this product
Here is another way to get Hellavated in dab form with Hellavated Dabz! Hellavated is all about the Tastiest Hit to get you Lit! These High Resin Dabz deliver the same hard hitting flavor explosion, now in a concentrated form. Hellavated Dabz are smooth, potent and strain specific. Whether you're looking to feel Euphoric, Balanced or Relaxed - Hellavated Dabz is an affordable option for everyone!
About this strain
Pineapple Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Anxious
22% of people report feeling anxious
Headache
11% of people report feeling headache
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
44% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Hellavated
Our products offer hard hitting potency and mind-blowing flavors. Its time to get Hellavated!