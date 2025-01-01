About this product
Pineapple Fruz Dabz 1g
HellavatedSolventless
SativaTHC —CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthDry eyesParanoid
- Feelings:EnergeticCreativeUplifted
- Helps with:DepressionStressPain
Pineapple Fruz effects are mostly energizing.
Pineapple Fruz is a cannabis strain bred by Seed Junky Genetics from a cross of Animal Mints and Zkittlez. Specifically, it's an Animal Mints Bx1 x Z Bx1 where the 'Bx' stands for backcross. Pineapple Fruz has won multiple awards for its gorgeous look, strong, syrupy pineapple flavor, and its powerful sativa hybrid effect. Pineapple Fruz sells in California dispensaries since 2022. Leave a review if you've tried it.
