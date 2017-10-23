About this product
Quantum Kush Strainz Cartridge 1g
by Hellavated
SativaTHC 20%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
About this strain
If you are looking for a strain with a heavy THC content, Quantum Kush may just be the bud for you. Homegrown Natural Wonders originally produced this mix of Sweet Irish Kush and Timewreck, a combination that passes on a complex aroma that is both earthy and sweet. While the effects are strong, Quantum Kush provides relaxing effects, and it's popularly chosen by patients fighting appetite loss, nausea, or depression.
