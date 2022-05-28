About this product
Here is another way to get Hellavated in dab form with Hellavated Dabz! Hellavated is all about the Tastiest Hit to get you Lit! These High Resin Dabz deliver the same hard hitting flavor explosion, now in a concentrated form. Hellavated Dabz are smooth, potent and strain specific. Whether you're looking to feel Euphoric, Balanced or Relaxed - Hellavated Dabz is an affordable option for everyone!
About this strain
Scotty 2 Hotty is a modern strain from the breeder Exotic Genetix. In 2022, the breeder planned to release a series of crosses off the Scotty 2 Hotty line. Scotty 2 Hotty is a cross of Biscotti x Rainbow Chip—making it an indica hybrid with a lot of genes from GSC.
Scotty 2 Hotty effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
100% of people report feeling hungry
Giggly
100% of people report feeling giggly
Pain
100% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
100% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
100% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Hellavated
Our products offer hard hitting potency and mind-blowing flavors. Its time to get Hellavated!